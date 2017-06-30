Still time for kids to participate in...

Still time for kids to participate in summer camps ata

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

Though school starts in less than a month, it's not too late for kids to still take advantage of some summer camps being offered by local museums. Booth Western Art Museum in Cartersville has two Booth Art Academy camps left this summer that still have openings, Photography With Your Smartphone and Art Unglued and Graffiti.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mountain Chase neighborhood (Apr '11) 1 hr JDee 80
fitgirl 1 hr Loves to run 147
Brandy Reeves Jul 4 DDD 16
Homewreckers Jul 3 Fit girl 8
robert ashworth (Jan '09) Jul 3 Josh 60
Mayor Dennis Thayer needs to go (Oct '15) Jul 2 David 683
I Miss Kmart (Sep '13) Jul 2 Ayers 15
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,936 • Total comments across all topics: 282,289,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC