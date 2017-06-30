DTN honored with 4 awards in GPA Better Newspaper Contest
The Cartersville Daily Tribune News took home four awards in the Georgia Press Association Better Newspaper Contest for the 2016 calendar year. Features Editor Marie Nesmith was awarded second-place in the category of Religion Writing, the sports staff was awarded third place in Sports Section or Pages, Education Reporter Donna Harris was awarded third place in Education Writing, and Sports Reporter Andrew Houghton was awarded third place in Sports Writing.
