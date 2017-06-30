Driver of Monday's fatal wreck charged with homicide by vehicle
The driver of the one-vehicle wreck Monday that resulted in the death of two passengers has been charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle. Michael Sanders, 58, who has been identified as the driver, was under the influence of alcohol, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
