CMC offering Safe Sitter course in July

Already filled to capacity for its July 15 class, Cartersville Medical Center's Safe Sitter course is proving to be an in-demand offering among area youth. "We realized there was a great need within our community to provide skills to the individuals that are taking care of children, especially those taking on babysitting roles, which increase during summer months," said Occupational Health & Medicine and Safe Sitter Instructor Monica Wells, who also serves as CMC's clinical nurse manager.

