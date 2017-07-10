Cartersville School Board reduces millage rate for 4th straight year

At its monthly meeting Monday night, the Cartersville School Board voted 7-0 to approve the rollback millage rate of 16.192 mills - the school system's lowest millage rate since 2001 - provided there is no significant change to the preliminary tax digest of $905,697,401. The new rate is a decrease of 0.354 mills from fiscal year 2017's rollback rate of 16.546 mills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.