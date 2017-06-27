Two Cartersville boys live the lives ...

Two Cartersville boys live the lives of astronauts for aa

Cartersville Elementary fifth-grader Will Feuerbach and Cartersville Middle sixth-grader Landon Kellner spent the week of June 11-16 living, training and working like a NASA astronaut during Space Camp at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Space Camp, a weeklong educational program that promotes science, technology, engineering and mathematics, is designed for trainees who have an interest in space exploration.

