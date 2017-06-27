Two Cartersville boys live the lives of astronauts for aa

Cartersville Elementary fifth-grader Will Feuerbach and Cartersville Middle sixth-grader Landon Kellner spent the week of June 11-16 living, training and working like a NASA astronaut during Space Camp at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Space Camp, a weeklong educational program that promotes science, technology, engineering and mathematics, is designed for trainees who have an interest in space exploration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.