Two arrested on multiple drug charges

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

A traffic stop on a car without a license plate Saturday morning resulted in multiple drugs found in the vehicle and upwards of $1,000 found on one of the occupants. Eric Eugene House and Leann Janice Thomas, both of Cartersville, were spotted at approximately 8:30 a.m. in a blue 2001 Nissan Frontier traveling on Cassville Road with Thomas driving the vehicle.

