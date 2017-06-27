Two arrested on multiple drug charges
A traffic stop on a car without a license plate Saturday morning resulted in multiple drugs found in the vehicle and upwards of $1,000 found on one of the occupants. Eric Eugene House and Leann Janice Thomas, both of Cartersville, were spotted at approximately 8:30 a.m. in a blue 2001 Nissan Frontier traveling on Cassville Road with Thomas driving the vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Judge David Smith fair or a corrupt Judge in... (Feb '12)
|3 hr
|Gagirl
|42
|fitgirl
|12 hr
|notamused
|123
|To Many People With No Lives On Cartersville To...
|Mon
|The Other Observer
|10
|any other missing mommies?
|Mon
|Pablo
|12
|Homewreckers
|Sun
|Dafuquwant
|6
|Legally wrong
|Jun 25
|Get real
|46
|Tiffany Sisson (Dec '16)
|Jun 25
|war is yucky
|8
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC