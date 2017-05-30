TheatreExtreme's - Detroit' opens Friday

TheatreExtreme's - Detroit' opens Friday

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

Opening Friday at 8 p.m., the play will be presented at Olin Tatum Agricultural Building's Stiles Auditorium, 320 W. Cherokee Ave. in Cartersville. "I definitely have more experience directing punch line-driven comedies with larger than life characters in outrageous situations, so I was excited to work on a piece that was more truthful," said the play's director, Josh Robinson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Future of Excel Christian Academy??? 3 hr St Anger 3
Drowning in the Waterford 3 hr TomTom gay gay 24
that 5am assault against woman and kids 10 hr i heart adfcstrong 1
Legally wrong 11 hr i heart adfcstrong 21
Crown Inn (May '16) 13 hr adfcstrong 57
Annelle Brown Scott Mathis (May '15) Thu Sweet thing 8
News Best Mexican Restaurants in Cartersville: What'... (Dec '15) May 31 Proxynus 13
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,229 • Total comments across all topics: 281,484,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC