TheatreExtreme's - Detroit' opens Friday

Opening Friday at 8 p.m., the play will be presented at Olin Tatum Agricultural Building's Stiles Auditorium, 320 W. Cherokee Ave. in Cartersville. "I definitely have more experience directing punch line-driven comedies with larger than life characters in outrageous situations, so I was excited to work on a piece that was more truthful," said the play's director, Josh Robinson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.