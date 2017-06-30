Suspected shoplifter hits deputy, sev...

Suspected shoplifter hits deputy, several cars trying to run from police

Thursday Jun 29

Bartow County Sheriff's investigators said a woman was caught shoplifting and made a mad dash to escape being caught. Authorities said Olivia Hayes hit a deputy and several cars while trying to get away.

