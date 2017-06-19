Stolen ambulance leads cops on chase
A stolen ambulance led law enforcement - Georgia State Patrol troopers, Bartow County Sheriff's deputies and Cartersville Police officers - on a slow chase along Interstate Highway 75 north before it finally succumbed to "stop sticks" placed at mile marker 288. Bartow dispatchers broadcast a county-wide BOLO for a stolen Clayton County ambulance traveling northbound on I-75 shortly after 1 a.m., Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legally wrong
|4 hr
|Mustang sally
|43
|fitgirl
|8 hr
|omg
|67
|any other missing mommies?
|9 hr
|Observant
|6
|Dead fish Dellinger pond
|9 hr
|Scrumpty
|21
|Brandy Reeves
|Wed
|war is yucky
|14
|Where are the hookers in Cartersville? (Aug '12)
|Wed
|war is yucky
|37
|Social Media Addict
|Tue
|Observant
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC