Stolen ambulance leads cops on chase

16 min ago

A stolen ambulance led law enforcement - Georgia State Patrol troopers, Bartow County Sheriff's deputies and Cartersville Police officers - on a slow chase along Interstate Highway 75 north before it finally succumbed to "stop sticks" placed at mile marker 288. Bartow dispatchers broadcast a county-wide BOLO for a stolen Clayton County ambulance traveling northbound on I-75 shortly after 1 a.m., Tuesday.

