Showing off the rocks found in a hard...

Showing off the rocks found in a hard place

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

Some of the most devoted rockhounds in the Southeast came to Cartersville Saturday as the fourth-annual Etowah Valley Artifacts Show was hosted at the Clarence Brown Conference Center. That meant tens of collectors and exhibitors and hundreds of visitors, along with thousands of arrowheads and other Native American artifacts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
fitgirl 2 hr Good friend 31
Legally wrong 4 hr Good friend of Retha 38
Dr. Rainwater.. Where is he?? (Sep '16) 4 hr justme 30
Tony Barnes 4 hr Good friend of Retha 118
Girl on Girl 11 hr kolo 4
Dogs 11 hr Bleh 10
Crown Inn (May '16) 13 hr Mrs. Scrumpty 58
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,538 • Total comments across all topics: 281,666,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC