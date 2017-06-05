Showing off the rocks found in a hard place
Some of the most devoted rockhounds in the Southeast came to Cartersville Saturday as the fourth-annual Etowah Valley Artifacts Show was hosted at the Clarence Brown Conference Center. That meant tens of collectors and exhibitors and hundreds of visitors, along with thousands of arrowheads and other Native American artifacts.
