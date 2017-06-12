Scott Bloomquist wins first ULTIMATE race at VMS
Despite dropping a cylinder on lap 23, Scott Bloomquist swept the 41st Annual USA 100 for the ULTIMATE Super Late Model Series at Virginia Motor Speedway in Jamaica, Virginia on Saturday night. Bloomquist, of of Mooresburg, Tennessee was the fast qualifier, won his eight-lap heat race, and then led all 60 laps in the feature eto claim the $20,000 top prize.
