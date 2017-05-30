Resurgance of interest' brings Bartow...

Resurgance of interest' brings Bartow extension canning workshops back

Alexis Roberts with the Bartow County Cooperative Extension Office will conduct the first of four canning workshops June 14 at the Olin Tatum Agricultural Building, 320 W. Cherokee Ave. in Cartersville. Building on the "resurgence in interest" for food preservation, the Bartow County Cooperative Extension Office will present four canning workshops, starting June 14. "Bartow County Extension will be offering [our] annual summer canning workshops for the second year called Preserving the Taste of Summer," said Alexis Roberts, family consumer sciences agent for the Bartow County Cooperative Extension Office.

