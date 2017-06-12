People's Choice Awards voting underway

People's Choice Awards voting underway

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

Susanna Good, 9, makes a sword during the Bartow History Museum's Knights, Castles and Ladies in Waiting camp Monday. In 2016, the Cartersville venue was named Best Attraction in Bartow County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brandy Reeves 13 hr megan 13
Dr. Rainwater.. Where is he?? (Sep '16) Sun motherfirefly 33
Miss Leslie Simmons Attorney at Law, aka Witch Sun Yup 3
Review: Christina R Jenkins LLC (Feb '10) Sun Grownto 17
fitgirl Sun notaNun 39
Hit me up Sun Scrumpty 5
Legally wrong Sat Good friend of Retha 38
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,955 • Total comments across all topics: 281,715,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC