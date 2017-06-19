One Slight Hitch' to open Friday at The Legion Theatre
Calling her portrayal of Courtney an "incredibly therapeutic process," Caitlyn Keller is looking forward to performing The Pumphouse Players' production of "One Slight Hitch." Opening Friday at 8 p.m., the comedy will be presented at The Legion Theatre, 114 W. Main St. in Cartersville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legally wrong
|1 hr
|Mustang sally
|43
|fitgirl
|5 hr
|omg
|67
|any other missing mommies?
|6 hr
|Observant
|6
|Dead fish Dellinger pond
|6 hr
|Scrumpty
|21
|Brandy Reeves
|23 hr
|war is yucky
|14
|Where are the hookers in Cartersville? (Aug '12)
|23 hr
|war is yucky
|37
|Social Media Addict
|Tue
|Observant
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC