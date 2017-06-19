Mulinix's photography featured in lib...

Mulinix's photography featured in library

Friday Jun 16

Etowah Valley Historical Society Vice President Joe Head, right, listens as photographer Victor Mulinix explains the story behind a picture he took in 1969 of the Goatman, lower left. Mulinix's work is on display at the Cartersville Public Library through the end of July.

