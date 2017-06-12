Middle schoolers' - Kamp KAOS' opens at The Grand Friday
Rehearsing a scene in the upcoming play "Kamp KAOS," Dalton Fletcher slumps over in his chair as other cast members react. As one of the directors of The Grand Theatre's Summer Music Theatre Camps, Morgan Brooks is striving to help middle schoolers reach their full potential.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|fitgirl
|2 hr
|Truedat
|49
|Found a big black mason binder
|15 hr
|Anti Mason
|14
|has anyone uswd jason johnson (Sep '16)
|Thu
|ISOtheTruth
|14
|Where are the hookers in Cartersville? (Aug '12)
|Wed
|DavidM
|35
|Dr. Rainwater.. Where is he?? (Sep '16)
|Wed
|Cledus
|35
|anthony an cindy williams. post your ph number
|Jun 13
|Arab
|4
|Hit me up
|Jun 13
|happy days
|6
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC