Man flees from police after cocaine f...

Man flees from police after cocaine found during traffic stop

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

At around 6 p.m. Saturday, a Cartersville Police officer observed a gold Nissan Pathfinder fail to stop at a stop sign on Carter St. and Erwin St. As the officer was getting out of the vehicle, the driver threw items out of the passenger-side window. The officer later identified the items as a bag containing cocaine, a scale and a pen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brandy Reeves 16 hr megan 13
Dr. Rainwater.. Where is he?? (Sep '16) Sun motherfirefly 33
Miss Leslie Simmons Attorney at Law, aka Witch Sun Yup 3
Review: Christina R Jenkins LLC (Feb '10) Sun Grownto 17
fitgirl Sun notaNun 39
Hit me up Sun Scrumpty 5
Legally wrong Sat Good friend of Retha 38
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,480 • Total comments across all topics: 281,718,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC