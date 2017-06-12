Man flees from police after cocaine found during traffic stop
At around 6 p.m. Saturday, a Cartersville Police officer observed a gold Nissan Pathfinder fail to stop at a stop sign on Carter St. and Erwin St. As the officer was getting out of the vehicle, the driver threw items out of the passenger-side window. The officer later identified the items as a bag containing cocaine, a scale and a pen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brandy Reeves
|16 hr
|megan
|13
|Dr. Rainwater.. Where is he?? (Sep '16)
|Sun
|motherfirefly
|33
|Miss Leslie Simmons Attorney at Law, aka Witch
|Sun
|Yup
|3
|Review: Christina R Jenkins LLC (Feb '10)
|Sun
|Grownto
|17
|fitgirl
|Sun
|notaNun
|39
|Hit me up
|Sun
|Scrumpty
|5
|Legally wrong
|Sat
|Good friend of Retha
|38
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC