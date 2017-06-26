Lidl to establish regional distributi...

Lidl to establish regional distribution center in Georgia, create 250 jobs

German grocer Lidl said Monday that it will establish a $100 million regional headquarter and distribution center in Cartersville, GA, creating 250 jobs over the next five years. It's the company's fourth such center in the U.S. The news comes as Lidl announced four new store openings on July 13. Two stores will be located in Virginia, and the other two in North Carolina.

