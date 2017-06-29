Lidl chooses Bartow for $100 million distribution center
Melinda Lemmon, Executive Director of the Cartersville Bartow County Department of Economic Development, fields questions from the Joint Development Authority members about Lidl's arrival in Cartersville. After getting the "go-ahead" from both Bartow-Cartersville Joint Development Authority boards, Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal announced that Lidl, a German global discount supermarket chain, will open a regional headquarters and distribution center in the Highland-75 Industrial Park.
