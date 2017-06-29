Lidl chooses Bartow for $100 million ...

Lidl chooses Bartow for $100 million distribution center

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 26 Read more: Daily Tribune News

Melinda Lemmon, Executive Director of the Cartersville Bartow County Department of Economic Development, fields questions from the Joint Development Authority members about Lidl's arrival in Cartersville. After getting the "go-ahead" from both Bartow-Cartersville Joint Development Authority boards, Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal announced that Lidl, a German global discount supermarket chain, will open a regional headquarters and distribution center in the Highland-75 Industrial Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
fitgirl 49 min Pedro 124
Local motorcycle scene 10 hr GAlineman 5
Is Judge David Smith fair or a corrupt Judge in... (Feb '12) Wed Hiddenfigures 43
lawyers and Judges in Bartow Co. Tue No Faith in lawyers 1
To Many People With No Lives On Cartersville To... Jun 26 The Other Observer 10
any other missing mommies? Jun 26 Pablo 12
News Bartow deputies arrest man on child porn charges (Jul '08) Jun 25 Jennifer bussey 8
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,865 • Total comments across all topics: 282,122,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC