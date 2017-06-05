Libraries gear up for visit from Tenn...

Libraries gear up for visit from Tennessee Aquarium's creatures

Bill Haley, education outreach coordinator for the Tennessee Aquarium, will be bringing some of his tropical friends to the Cartersville and Adairsville public libraries Friday to teach kids about creatures they may have never seen before while also encouraging them to read over the summer. Haley will present the Tropical Treasures program, which highlights animals that live in the tropics, from 11 a.m. to noon in the Nathan Dean Meeting Room at the Cartersville branch at 429 W. Main St. and from 2 to 3 p.m. in the meeting room at the Adairsville branch at 202 N. Main St. "I will give them a 'geography quiz' before I bring out the animals," he said.

