Hear Butch Walker, Chris Shiflett Tal...

Hear Butch Walker, Chris Shiflett Talk Kiss, Rick Rubin on New Podcast

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: RollingStone

Butch Walker is a rock & roll lifer. After surviving the twilight years of the Los Angeles hair-metal scene, he reinvented himself as a punky power-popper, landing a hit with the Marvelous 3's self-produced "Freak of the Week."

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Judge David Smith fair or a corrupt Judge in... (Feb '12) 36 min Gagirl 42
fitgirl 9 hr notamused 123
To Many People With No Lives On Cartersville To... Mon The Other Observer 10
any other missing mommies? Mon Pablo 12
Homewreckers Sun Dafuquwant 6
Legally wrong Jun 25 Get real 46
Tiffany Sisson (Dec '16) Jun 25 war is yucky 8
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,449 • Total comments across all topics: 282,072,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC