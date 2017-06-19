GHC's first Latino literature class being offered fall 2017

Fall semester, the college will begin offering its first Latino literature course, ENGL 2135, which is potentially one of the first Latino literature classes available on the sophomore level in the University System of Georgia. The new course follows on the heels of a successful African-American literature class, ENGL 2133, and is a great next step toward giving students more options for learning about different cultures, according to Dean of Humanities Jon Hershey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.