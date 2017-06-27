GHC student newspaper celebrates successful year

The student-run Six Mile Post recently brought home 17 awards, including first place in General Excellence, from the annual Georgia College Press Association awards luncheon at Mercer University in Macon and four awards, including first place for Online Newspaper, from the annual Southern Regional Press Institute at Savannah State University. The newspaper, headed by Editor-in-Chief Kayla Jameson, has competed head-to-head against larger four-year colleges in the state since moving from the two-year division to the four-year division in 2015, but the staff isn't at all intimidated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.