GHC student newspaper celebrates succ...

GHC student newspaper celebrates successful year

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

The student-run Six Mile Post recently brought home 17 awards, including first place in General Excellence, from the annual Georgia College Press Association awards luncheon at Mercer University in Macon and four awards, including first place for Online Newspaper, from the annual Southern Regional Press Institute at Savannah State University. The newspaper, headed by Editor-in-Chief Kayla Jameson, has competed head-to-head against larger four-year colleges in the state since moving from the two-year division to the four-year division in 2015, but the staff isn't at all intimidated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Judge David Smith fair or a corrupt Judge in... (Feb '12) 6 hr Gagirl 42
fitgirl 15 hr notamused 123
To Many People With No Lives On Cartersville To... Mon The Other Observer 10
any other missing mommies? Mon Pablo 12
Homewreckers Sun Dafuquwant 6
Legally wrong Jun 25 Get real 46
Tiffany Sisson (Dec '16) Jun 25 war is yucky 8
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,959 • Total comments across all topics: 282,078,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC