Ex-CPD officer charged with obstructing FBI investigation
Bryson-Taylor Wayne Banks, 31, of Cartersville, has been arraigned on multiple federal charges, including unlawfully accessing a law enforcement database and disclosure of confidential information. Banks was a Cartersville Police Officer who was assigned to a DEA task force.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|fitgirl
|49 min
|Pedro
|124
|Local motorcycle scene
|10 hr
|GAlineman
|5
|Is Judge David Smith fair or a corrupt Judge in... (Feb '12)
|Wed
|Hiddenfigures
|43
|lawyers and Judges in Bartow Co.
|Tue
|No Faith in lawyers
|1
|To Many People With No Lives On Cartersville To...
|Jun 26
|The Other Observer
|10
|any other missing mommies?
|Jun 26
|Pablo
|12
|Bartow deputies arrest man on child porn charges (Jul '08)
|Jun 25
|Jennifer bussey
|8
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC