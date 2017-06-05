ESF distributes $217,000 worth of scholarships

Taylor Wilfert, right, recipient of the Travis Hickom Memorial Scholarship at the 2017 Etowah Scholarship Foundation's Scholarship Announcement Ceremony Thursday, talks with fellow scholarship recipients Kalia Henry, left, winner of the Augsburg scholarship, and Grace Ryan, winner of the United Community Bank of Adairsville scholarship. The Etowah Scholarship Foundation celebrated its 35th anniversary by awarding 193 scholarships valued at $217,000 to 190 college or college-bound students at the annual Scholarship Announcement Ceremony at Cartersville First Baptist Church.

