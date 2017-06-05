CPD bust possible meth dealer after r...

CPD bust possible meth dealer after routine traffic stop

Read more: Daily Tribune News

Cartersville police arrested a man last week after finding drugs and a gun in his car at a routine traffic stop. According to the incident report, Cartersville police stopped Shawn Douglas Pitcher, 26, at the intersection of West Avenue and South Erwin St. early on the morning of May 29. Upon inspection, police found an unloaded Taurus handgun in the driver's side door of Pitcher's silver Chrysler 300, and a glass pipe with what was believed to be methamphetamine in the trunk.

