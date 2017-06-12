Coomer named Legislator of the Year
NEIL MCGAHEE/The Daily Tribune News State Representative Christian Coomer was named the 2017 Legislator of the Year by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce. Bartow County State Representative Christian Coomer was named the 2017 Legislator of the Year by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce last week at the Chamber's Government Affairs Council meeting in St. Simons Island.
