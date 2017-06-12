Coomer named Legislator of the Year

Coomer named Legislator of the Year

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Daily Tribune News

NEIL MCGAHEE/The Daily Tribune News State Representative Christian Coomer was named the 2017 Legislator of the Year by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce. Bartow County State Representative Christian Coomer was named the 2017 Legislator of the Year by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce last week at the Chamber's Government Affairs Council meeting in St. Simons Island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
fitgirl 2 hr GaRaised1978 54
Dead fish Dellinger pond 2 hr Tom Tom 17
Social Media Addict 4 hr Observant 2
Found a big black mason binder Fri Anti Mason 14
has anyone uswd jason johnson (Sep '16) Jun 15 ISOtheTruth 14
Where are the hookers in Cartersville? (Aug '12) Jun 14 DavidM 35
Dr. Rainwater.. Where is he?? (Sep '16) Jun 14 Cledus 35
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,249 • Total comments across all topics: 281,833,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC