Cooley assumes Ward 4 post
Calvin Cooley, flanked by his wife, Glenda, was sworn in as Post 4 City Councilman by City Clerk Meredith Ulmer Thursday night at City Hall. Flanked by his wife Glenda, Calvin Cooley, 69, a lifelong resident of Cartersville, was sworn in by City Clerk Meredith Ulmer as Ward 4 councilman Thursday.
