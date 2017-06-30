Christmas in July starts Saturday

Christmas in July starts Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Daily Tribune News

Continuing to equip area food pantries and students with needed supplies, United Way of Bartow County's Christmas in July effort will kick off Saturday. "We started the Christmas in July campaign to help with some of our food pantries during the summer," said Brenda Morehouse, president of the local United Way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brandy Reeves 5 hr DDD 16
fitgirl 6 hr curious 129
Homewreckers Mon Fit girl 8
robert ashworth (Jan '09) Mon Josh 60
I Miss Kmart (Sep '13) Jul 2 Ayers 15
Snake handling church Jul 1 motherfirefly 2
Local motorcycle scene Jun 30 Damn 8
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,695 • Total comments across all topics: 282,240,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC