CCBOE to recognize retirees, hold budget hearing Monday

At its regular meeting Monday night, the Cartersville City School Board will recognize this year's retirees and hold a public hearing on the fiscal year 2018 budget before adopting it. During the Thursday night work session attended by President Linda Benton and board members Floyd Braid, Travis Popham and Carolyn Johnson, Superintendent Dr. Howard Hinesley said the district would recognize its nine employees who retired during the 2016-17 school year: Tatyana Wilson, 37 years; Pearlie Turner, 36 years; Laura Cumbee, 29 years; Jean Cartwright, 25 years; Marty Knight, 24A1 2 years; Luz Shepherd, 23 years; Suzy Gloth, 20 years; Stanley Pinion, 10 years; and Joan Cox, 8A1 2 years.

