CCBOE honors retirees with gifts, adopts fiscal year 2018 budget

Tuesday Jun 13

In recognition of her 40 years of service, Tatyana Wilson, left, receives her retirement clock from City of Cartersville Board of Education President Linda Benton at Monday evening's school board meeting. The Cartersville City School Board honored employees who retired this school year with a combined total of 216 years of experience in the education field at its meeting Monday night.

