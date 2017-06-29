Cat room under quarantine at EVHS

Cat room under quarantine at EVHS

Gracie, one of the cats under quarantine at the Etowah Valley Humane Society in Cartersville, watches carefully as Kennel Tech Monica Clayton places a water bowl into her crate. Currently seeking forever homes, Gracie and her fellow roommates are patiently waiting for the quarantine to be lifted in Etowah Valley Humane Society's cat room.

