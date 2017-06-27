Cartersville woman damages multiple vehicles, injures officer

A 25-year-old Cartersville woman, Olivia Ann Hayes, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after attempting to escape when Bartow County Sheriff's Office deputies tried to arrest her for shoplifting. The subsequent pursuit resulted in Hayes causing damage to multiple vehicles and injuring an officer in the Ingles parking lot on Highway 41. According to Sheriff Clark Millsap, two deputies responded to the Ingles supermarket on Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Cartersville at about 1:23 p.m. to a reported shoplifting in progress.

