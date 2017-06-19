Busy summer for Student Painters

The employees of Student Painters have had a busy summer, and there's no sign of it slowing down yet. Branch Manager Jacob Smith started his own house-painting business through Student Painters in the spring, and his six-member crew - students Christavious "Kell" Calloway, Dillon Cart, Abigail Ranic and Spenser Headrick and 20-year-plus professionals Alan Price and Ronnie Hill - has completed 15 projects in the past month and is booked through mid-July.

