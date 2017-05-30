Bookworms' paradise at used-book sale

Bookworms' paradise at used-book sale

Molly Mendenhall and Janet Higginbotham prepare for Saturday's book sale in the garage of the Cartersville branch of the Bartow County Library System. Avid readers have a great opportunity to stock up on their summer reading materials while also helping the Friends of the Library double their proceeds.

