'Bob' Akin

'Bob' Akin

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: MainStreetNews.com

Robert M. "Bob" Akin, 88, passed away Monday, June 12, 2017. A native of Norman, Okla., Mr. Akin moved to Barrow County in 2003.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MainStreetNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brandy Reeves 5 hr megan 13
Dr. Rainwater.. Where is he?? (Sep '16) 19 hr motherfirefly 33
Miss Leslie Simmons Attorney at Law, aka Witch 19 hr Yup 3
Review: Christina R Jenkins LLC (Feb '10) 19 hr Grownto 17
fitgirl 21 hr notaNun 39
Hit me up Sun Scrumpty 5
Legally wrong Sat Good friend of Retha 38
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,945 • Total comments across all topics: 281,707,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC