Bartow Bio: McElwee describes fatherhood as a blessing

Calling parenthood a "wonderful experience," Kevin McElwee is looking forward to spending time with his family on Father's Day. A Cartersville resident and veterinarian, he and his wife, Dana, are the parents of two teenagers: Ally, 16, and Kase, 13. "My family and I will [celebrate Father's Day by going] to dinner on Saturday night and church at Sam Jones Memorial [United Methodist Church] on Sunday morning," McElwee said on Thursday.

