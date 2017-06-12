Bartow Bio: McElwee describes fatherh...

Bartow Bio: McElwee describes fatherhood as a blessing

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

Calling parenthood a "wonderful experience," Kevin McElwee is looking forward to spending time with his family on Father's Day. A Cartersville resident and veterinarian, he and his wife, Dana, are the parents of two teenagers: Ally, 16, and Kase, 13. "My family and I will [celebrate Father's Day by going] to dinner on Saturday night and church at Sam Jones Memorial [United Methodist Church] on Sunday morning," McElwee said on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
fitgirl 5 hr GaRaised1978 54
Dead fish Dellinger pond 5 hr Tom Tom 17
Social Media Addict 7 hr Observant 2
Found a big black mason binder Fri Anti Mason 14
has anyone uswd jason johnson (Sep '16) Jun 15 ISOtheTruth 14
Where are the hookers in Cartersville? (Aug '12) Jun 14 DavidM 35
Dr. Rainwater.. Where is he?? (Sep '16) Jun 14 Cledus 35
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,266 • Total comments across all topics: 281,836,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC