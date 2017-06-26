Bagley motorcycle ride to benefit Cancer Navigators July 15
Initially held in honor of his late wife, Darlene, Adairsville City Councilman Buddy Bagley now presents his motorcycle ride to pay tribute to her memory and others who have died from cancer.Set for July 15, the eighth annual benefit will generate funds for Cancer Navigators, a Rome-based organization that assists cancer patients in northwest Georgia. "The people that come and support us and help us out with [the motorcycle ride], if it wasn't for them, we couldn't do it," said Bagley, whose wife passed away from ovarian and breast cancer in 2013.
