90-mile yard sale holds special significance to market patrons
Participating in the Dixie Highway 90-Mile Yard Sale, several vendors set up booths in the parking lot of Friendship Baptist Church on Cassville Road in Cartersville. Currently ongoing through the weekend, the Dixie Highway 90-Mile Yard Sale captures the attention of locals and out-of-towners alike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Barnes
|3 hr
|Bonboom
|112
|Legally wrong
|3 hr
|Wowow
|34
|Hit me up
|5 hr
|Sxy69
|3
|anthony an cindy williams. post your ph number
|8 hr
|international pla...
|3
|Brandy Reeves
|9 hr
|Bo is gay
|12
|Dogs
|10 hr
|Meh
|6
|fitgirl
|11 hr
|motherfirefly
|24
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC