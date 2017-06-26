37th Stars, Stripes and Cartersville set for July 4
With Independence Day quickly approaching, the Cartersville Optimist Club, WBHF Community Radio and the city of Cartersville are busy fine-tuning the 37th annual Stars, Stripes & Cartersville. Set for Tuesday, the patriotic staple will feature daylong festivities, including a parade and activities afterward at Dellinger Park.
