37th Stars, Stripes and Cartersville set for July 4

With Independence Day quickly approaching, the Cartersville Optimist Club, WBHF Community Radio and the city of Cartersville are busy fine-tuning the 37th annual Stars, Stripes & Cartersville. Set for Tuesday, the patriotic staple will feature daylong festivities, including a parade and activities afterward at Dellinger Park.

