Two house fires break out in Bartow
Cartersville city firefighters Sgt. Tracey McFadden and Sgt. Micheal Mitchell put out a structure fire on Forrest Ave. Wednesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How does krogers employees work for only 7.35 a...
|5 min
|Tolerman
|21
|Tony Barnes
|4 hr
|Harley chick
|49
|Mayor Dennis Thayer needs to go (Oct '15)
|4 hr
|boo who
|634
|Where are the hookers in Cartersville? (Aug '12)
|May 11
|Retha
|27
|First Presbyterian Church Cartersville
|May 9
|STFU
|9
|Tosha Herron Missing (Oct '16)
|May 7
|paddywhack
|87
|fitgirl
|May 7
|McDaniel
|9
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC