Trash Day' comedy to open Friday at The Legion Theatre
Describing the play as "one of the funniest shows" she has come across, Carole Roach is looking forward to Friday's opening of The Pumphouse Players' production of "Trash Day." Penned by Dave Lauby, the comedy will be presented at The Legion Theatre - 114 W. Main St. in Cartersville - under the direction of Roach and assistant director April Branham.
