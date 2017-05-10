Trail of Tears Association presents p...

Trail of Tears Association presents program on life of Cherokeea

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

Anyone who has an interest in Native American history will want to be at the Cartersville Public Library Saturday morning. During the May meeting of the Georgia Chapter of the Trail of Tears Association, speaker Wanda Patterson will present John Rollin Ridge: Cherokee Scribe from 10:30 a.m.a Sto 12:30 p.m. in the Nathan Dean Meeting Room of the library at 429 W. Main St. Ridge, son of John Ridge and grandson of Major Ridge, was an important figure in Cherokee history from 1840 to 1880, according to a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tony Barnes 1 hr Harley 2nd 42
Where are the hookers in Cartersville? (Aug '12) Thu Retha 27
How does krogers employees work for only 7.35 a... Thu Need answers 15
First Presbyterian Church Cartersville May 9 STFU 9
Tosha Herron Missing (Oct '16) May 7 paddywhack 87
fitgirl May 7 McDaniel 9
Does anybody know Andrew Wiley May 6 Tom Toms Past 23
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,047 • Total comments across all topics: 280,955,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC