Trail of Tears Association presents program on life of Cherokeea

Anyone who has an interest in Native American history will want to be at the Cartersville Public Library Saturday morning. During the May meeting of the Georgia Chapter of the Trail of Tears Association, speaker Wanda Patterson will present John Rollin Ridge: Cherokee Scribe from 10:30 a.m.a Sto 12:30 p.m. in the Nathan Dean Meeting Room of the library at 429 W. Main St. Ridge, son of John Ridge and grandson of Major Ridge, was an important figure in Cherokee history from 1840 to 1880, according to a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.