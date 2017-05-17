Suspect in Tuesday's shooting identified

Suspect in Tuesday's shooting identified

A suspect in a shooting Tuesday evening on Hannon Way ina SCartersville has been identified as Jordahni Rimpel of 41 Akron St., Cartersville. At approximately 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a shots-fired call on Hannona SWay.

