Student breaking barriers in nontraditional career
Maria Gonzalez hasn't let the fact that she's a woman working in a "man's world" stop her from doing what she loves. The Cartersville resident is one of only three women enrolled in Chattahoochee Technical College's air-conditioning technology program on the Marietta campus for the spring semester, but she refuses to let gender roles keep her from succeeding in the traditionally male-dominated field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Barnes
|6 hr
|Been there
|7
|Old Kroger building
|8 hr
|Widget
|31
|Does anybody know Andrew Wiley
|10 hr
|big ben
|19
|Annelle Brown Scott Mathis (May '15)
|12 hr
|whack attack
|7
|Heather missing Cartersville woman (Oct '16)
|13 hr
|whack whack whos ...
|1,382
|Toyo Tires plans to hire another 200 team members (Sep '10)
|Wed
|Mom of 2
|16
|old flames
|May 2
|jo jo whites
|11
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC