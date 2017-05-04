Student breaking barriers in nontradi...

Student breaking barriers in nontraditional career

Maria Gonzalez hasn't let the fact that she's a woman working in a "man's world" stop her from doing what she loves. The Cartersville resident is one of only three women enrolled in Chattahoochee Technical College's air-conditioning technology program on the Marietta campus for the spring semester, but she refuses to let gender roles keep her from succeeding in the traditionally male-dominated field.

