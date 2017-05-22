Respect the Red jeep ride to recognize - selfless acts ofa

Building on last year's Back the Blue ride, Bartow County Jeepers will present Respect the Red Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. "The reason for the event is for us - BCJ - and the community to give back to those who put their lives on the line for us, individually as well as a community," said Chris McCloud, president of Bartow County Jeepers. "Last year, Bartow County Jeepers did a Back the Blue ride ... for the law enforcement of Bartow County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.