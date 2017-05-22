Respect the Red jeep ride to recogniz...

Respect the Red jeep ride to recognize - selfless acts ofa

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

Building on last year's Back the Blue ride, Bartow County Jeepers will present Respect the Red Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. "The reason for the event is for us - BCJ - and the community to give back to those who put their lives on the line for us, individually as well as a community," said Chris McCloud, president of Bartow County Jeepers. "Last year, Bartow County Jeepers did a Back the Blue ride ... for the law enforcement of Bartow County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor Dennis Thayer needs to go (Oct '15) 11 min Watch and Learn 637
Review: Cartersville Dental Group - Karen P Wis... (Jul '11) 15 hr Julia 79
Tony Barnes 16 hr Harley Here 99
Where are the hookers in Cartersville? (Aug '12) 19 hr hit it and git it 28
fitgirl 22 hr Nouse4idiots 16
Crown Inn (May '16) May 19 Mr Hardup 54
Snitches at the Hojo (Aug '15) May 17 Enter Username 46
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,488 • Total comments across all topics: 281,216,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC