Pettit Preserve to debut Explore Nature Saturdays May 13
On May 13, Pettit Preserve will unveil its Explore Nature Saturdays program, which will feature a tracks-and-scat theme. "Hike-Only Saturdays were started in July 2014 as a way to provide expanded access to preserve members and the public," Preserve Executive Director Marina Robertson said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Barnes
|6 hr
|Harley 2nd
|41
|Where are the hookers in Cartersville? (Aug '12)
|20 hr
|Retha
|27
|How does krogers employees work for only 7.35 a...
|20 hr
|Need answers
|15
|First Presbyterian Church Cartersville
|May 9
|STFU
|9
|Tosha Herron Missing (Oct '16)
|May 7
|paddywhack
|87
|fitgirl
|May 7
|McDaniel
|9
|Does anybody know Andrew Wiley
|May 6
|Tom Toms Past
|23
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC