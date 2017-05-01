NEWS Plastic Resources finds success ...

NEWS Plastic Resources finds success in tough recycling market

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Plastics News

Clay Frazier, left, and Laine Frazier think their Stay-Rite shipping box guard is poised to greatly increase sales this year. Clay Frazier says he's had his ups and downs in the plastics recycling business over the years, especially early on when he did not have enough experience to quickly recognize market trends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Old Kroger building 2 hr oaf 28
Does anybody know Andrew Wiley 2 hr unon 14
Tony Barnes 20 hr Bushdigger 3
old flames 23 hr jo jo whites 11
Has God been forgotten not only in cartersville... 23 hr Scrumpty 11
has anyone uswd jason johnson (Sep '16) 23 hr Scrumpty 13
Dead fish Dellinger pond 23 hr onon 12
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,963 • Total comments across all topics: 280,745,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC