NEWS Plastic Resources finds success in tough recycling market
Clay Frazier, left, and Laine Frazier think their Stay-Rite shipping box guard is poised to greatly increase sales this year. Clay Frazier says he's had his ups and downs in the plastics recycling business over the years, especially early on when he did not have enough experience to quickly recognize market trends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old Kroger building
|2 hr
|oaf
|28
|Does anybody know Andrew Wiley
|2 hr
|unon
|14
|Tony Barnes
|20 hr
|Bushdigger
|3
|old flames
|23 hr
|jo jo whites
|11
|Has God been forgotten not only in cartersville...
|23 hr
|Scrumpty
|11
|has anyone uswd jason johnson (Sep '16)
|23 hr
|Scrumpty
|13
|Dead fish Dellinger pond
|23 hr
|onon
|12
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC