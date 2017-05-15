Mentor Canes program celebrates succe...

Mentor Canes program celebrates successful year with parties

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Daily Tribune News

The Mentor Canes program wrapped up another successful school year by having an end-of-the-year party at each school for the first time ever. The Cartersville School System's mentoring program pairs at-risk students with adult mentors who help them stay on the road that leads to graduation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tony Barnes 3 hr Tonys baby momma 71
Tosha Herron Missing (Oct '16) Sun Nouse4idiots 89
Mayor Dennis Thayer needs to go (Oct '15) Sun Dan 635
How does krogers employees work for only 7.35 a... Sun Tolerman 21
Where are the hookers in Cartersville? (Aug '12) May 11 Retha 27
First Presbyterian Church Cartersville May 9 STFU 9
fitgirl May 7 McDaniel 9
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,028 • Total comments across all topics: 281,043,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC