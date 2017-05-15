Mentor Canes program celebrates successful year with parties
The Mentor Canes program wrapped up another successful school year by having an end-of-the-year party at each school for the first time ever. The Cartersville School System's mentoring program pairs at-risk students with adult mentors who help them stay on the road that leads to graduation.
